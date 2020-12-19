UrduPoint.com
Health Of COVID-Afflicted French President Macron Stable, Symptoms Persist - Elysee

Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable although he still has COVID-19 symptoms, the Elysee Palace said Saturday.

"The President of the Republic presents a stable state of health compared to Friday.

He still presents the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, muscle aches) which in no way prevent him from performing his duties," the Palace said in a press release.

The president's medical service is carrying out regular examinations with reassuring results, Chief Doctor Jean-Christophe Perrochon said.

The French leader came down with COVID-19 on Thursday which forced him to quarantine and continue work from isolation.

