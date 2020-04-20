UrduPoint.com
Health Of Russian Military Helping Italy Fight COVID-19 Constantly Monitored - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

Health of Russian Military Helping Italy Fight COVID-19 Constantly Monitored - Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The health of Russian military experts helping Italy to fight the coronavirus is under constant control, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

At the request of Rome, Russia sent about 100 military experts, including virologists and doctors, to Italy in March.

"To preserve the health of Russian specialists who help their Italian colleagues in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, a full range of anti-epidemic and preventive measures is being implemented. It includes, among other things, continuous monitoring of the health of the personnel," the ministry said.

The personnel have all the necessary personal protective equipment to treat patients and conduct disinfection.

They are regularly examined by doctors and have their temperature measured, according to the statement.

In addition, the ministry noted, a diagnostic multifunctional mobile modular complex has been temporarily deployed at an Italian air force, where the military personnel regularly get tested for the coronavirus.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak, with 178,972 confirmed cases and 23,660 fatalities, as of Sunday. Russian military experts are involved in COVID-19 response in the worst-affected province of Bergamo.

