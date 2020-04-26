UrduPoint.com
Health Official Hopes Russia Will Not Reach COVID-19 Peak, Worries About May Holidays

Sun 26th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Russia's Chief State Sanitary Physician Anna Popova on Sunday expressed hope that Russia would be able to avoid a peak of coronavirus infections, unless people break self-isolation rules and go outside for public holidays in May, provoking an increase in new infections.

"I really hope, and we are going there, that we will not see any peak. The peak is an explosion. We do not have an explosion. This was one of the challenges that we set for ourselves. Today we can see that it is coming to reality, unless we lose control on the holidays. This is the biggest risk today. It will lead us to the point where we started," Popova said in a televised interview.

She urged people to stay at home during the holidays, saying "we own this to ourselves, our loved ones."

Popova added that the growth rate of the coronavirus infections in Russia fell to 10 percent due to the implementation of restrictive measures.

"They [measures] gave a lot. We started with the growth rate of almost 30 percent per day and today it is less than 10 percent. The share of asymptomatic cases exceeds 45 percent, and that is also quite a result. We detect people when they are not sick yet, when they are even less contagious," Popova said.

"The fact that the restrictions played their extremely positive role is absolutely obvious," she added.

