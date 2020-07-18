Health Officials Concerned by Recent Rise in Canadian Coronavirus Cases - Health Officer

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Canadian public health officials are concerned by the recent spike in novel coronavirus cases across the country, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo told reporters on Friday.

"When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some cause for concern. After a period of steady decline, daily case counts have started to rise," Njoo said.

Njoo noted that the daily average of new cases rose to an average of 350 over the last week, up from an average of 300 observed in early July. More than 430 cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Njoo attributed the spike to the rising number of cases linked to parties, nightclubs and bars as well as a growing number of young adults under the age of 40 contracting the disease.

"Singing, mingling and dancing in close contact with others in closed spaces and crowded places is not the way to party this summer. These are ideal conditions for the spread of COVID-19," Njoo said, urging Canadians not to squander the progress made in fighting the virus.

The rising case count comes as provinces continue to move forward with their reopening plans. As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 109,500 COVID-19 cases and more than 8,800 COVID-19-related fatalities.