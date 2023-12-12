Open Menu

Health Risks Surge In UK Due To Climate Change: Report

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- Adverse impacts on health due to extreme weather and vector-borne disease risks could increase in the United Kingdom (UK) under a warming climate, according to a report published on Tuesday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The report, written by 90 experts, is based on climate projections using a high-end warming scenario or a "worst-case scenario" of approximately 4.3 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100.

"Our changing climate poses one of the greatest health security and societal challenges, impacting everything from the air we breathe to the quality and availability of our food and water," Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer at UKHSA, said in a statement.

The report estimates that there will be up to 10,000 deaths in the country by the 2050s as a result of extreme heat.

Based on a high-end warming scenario, the report anticipates a substantial surge in heat-related deaths, with an increase of over 1.5 times by the 2030s and an over 12-fold rise by the 2070s.

