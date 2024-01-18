Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, spent her third day in hospital on Thursday following surgery, as King Charles III was poised for prostate surgery, creating a royal frontline staffing shortage.

The 42-year-old princess, widely known as Kate, is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation after undergoing "successful abdominal surgery", Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

Charles, 75, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on her death in September 2022, will next week have a "corrective procedure" for a benign enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

Kate's husband, heir to the throne Prince William, has postponed forthcoming public engagements to be at her side at a private London clinic and to care for their three children, media reports said.