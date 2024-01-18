Open Menu

Health Scares For King And Kate Leave UK Royals Short-staffed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, spent her third day in hospital on Thursday following surgery, as King Charles III was poised for prostate surgery, creating a royal frontline staffing shortage.

The 42-year-old princess, widely known as Kate, is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation after undergoing "successful abdominal surgery", Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

Charles, 75, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on her death in September 2022, will next week have a "corrective procedure" for a benign enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

Kate's husband, heir to the throne Prince William, has postponed forthcoming public engagements to be at her side at a private London clinic and to care for their three children, media reports said.

Related Topics

Shortage London Wales September Media Prince William

Recent Stories

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

2 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

4 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

6 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

17 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

17 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

17 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World