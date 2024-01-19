Open Menu

Health Scares For King And Kate Leave UK Royals Short-staffed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, spent her third day in hospital on Thursday following surgery, as King Charles III was poised for an operation on an enlarged prostate, creating a royal frontline staffing shortage.

The 42-year-old princess, widely known as Kate, is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation after undergoing "successful abdominal surgery", Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

Charles, 75, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on her death in September 2022, will next week have a "corrective procedure" for a benign enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

Kate's husband, heir to the throne Prince William, has postponed forthcoming public engagements to be at her side at a private London clinic and to care for their three children, media reports said.

Related Topics

Shortage London Wales September Media Prince William

Recent Stories

China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

34 minutes ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

1 hour ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

1 hour ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

2 hours ago
vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

2 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

2 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

4 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From World