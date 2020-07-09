Health Sector, Leaders Knew for Years Pandemic Could Happen, Yet World Was Not Ready - WHO

The global health sector and leaders had known for years that a pandemic was inevitable, but the world was still unprepared for the COVID-19 outbreak, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The global health sector and leaders had known for years that a pandemic was inevitable, but the world was still unprepared for the COVID-19 outbreak, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

"For years, many of us warned that catastrophic respiratory pandemic was inevitable. People from the health sector, even outside the health sector, many of our leaders were warned about a catastrophic pandemic. It was not a question of if, but when. But still, despite all the warnings, the world was not ready," Tedros told a briefing for member states.