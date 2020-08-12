Health Services Disruption Due to COVID Hinders Efforts Against TB, HIV, Hepatitis - PAHO

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the disruption of essential health services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the region of the Americas hinders efforts to control other infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, HIV and hepatitis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the disruption of essential health services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the region of the Americas hinders efforts to control other infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, HIV and hepatitis.

"In October last year, PAHO member states committed to a region-wide approach for the elimination of more than 30 communicable diseases and the related conditions in the Americas by 2030. The progress to achieve in this milestone is now under threat. Due to the burden of COVID-19 on health systems and the disruption of essential services, including disease control programs, elimination initiatives and routine immunization," Etienne stated.

The PAHO director said that the disruption of health services might result in other infections falling out of the health authorities' control.

"Services for common conditions like tuberculosis, HIV and hepatitis are being affected. Over 80 percent of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are reporting challenges in the delivery of tuberculosis treatment. If patients skip doses or interrupt their treatment, a manageable condition can quickly turn into an active infection that threatens not only a patient but also a family and close acquaintances," she added.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the world COVID-19 tally exceeds 20 million cases with more than 737,200 related fatalities. Americas continue to lead the count with over 10.6 million cases.