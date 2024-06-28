Open Menu

Health Warnings Issued Amid Sweltering Heat In Latvia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RIGA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Latvian meteorological authority issued a hot-weather alert on Friday as air temperatures are expected to surge above 30 degrees Celsius.

The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center said on its website that temperatures on Friday would range from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with a slightly cooler weather forecasted only along the seaside.

Medics have urged people to take precautions when venturing outside in the unusually hot weather, such as drinking plenty of water and wearing light clothing.

Roberts Furmanis, head of the emergency medicine department at the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga, warned on public television on Friday that heatstroke can be especially dangerous for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, as it can cause damage to various organs, particularly kidneys.

Due to reports of several drowning accidents in recent days, people have also been advised to carefully assess their swimming skills before taking a dip on hot days.

