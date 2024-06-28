Health Warnings Issued Amid Sweltering Heat In Latvia
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RIGA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Latvian meteorological authority issued a hot-weather alert on Friday as air temperatures are expected to surge above 30 degrees Celsius.
The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center said on its website that temperatures on Friday would range from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with a slightly cooler weather forecasted only along the seaside.
Medics have urged people to take precautions when venturing outside in the unusually hot weather, such as drinking plenty of water and wearing light clothing.
Roberts Furmanis, head of the emergency medicine department at the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga, warned on public television on Friday that heatstroke can be especially dangerous for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, as it can cause damage to various organs, particularly kidneys.
Due to reports of several drowning accidents in recent days, people have also been advised to carefully assess their swimming skills before taking a dip on hot days.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From World
-
Be prepared': Millions of Filipinos hold earthquake drill2 minutes ago
-
Chinese automaker Geely reports 56-pct revenue growth in Q111 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Chad’s Kanem31 minutes ago
-
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy31 minutes ago
-
France's far-right surge risks muddling Paris Olympics message51 minutes ago
-
KSrelief pumps over 5 million liters in Hodeidah water supply & environmental sanitation project1 hour ago
-
Saudi Minister of Communications meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State1 hour ago
-
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics: tests1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia's delegation participates in TIWG's 3rd meeting during Brazilian G20 Presidency 20241 hour ago
-
KSrelief implements a volunteer medical project for child heart surgery in Indonesia2 hours ago
-
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash2 hours ago
-
War of words rages at UN over women, gender rights2 hours ago