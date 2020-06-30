UrduPoint.com
Health Workers Holding Protest In Paris With Demands Of More Funding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:47 PM

A protest by medical workers requiring additional financing for the health system is being held on Tuesday in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The column of protesters started their march from Sante Street (Health Street) and Port Royal Boulevard, and moved along Montparnasse Boulevard. The final point of the route is Pierre Laroc Square, where the Ministry of Health is located.

The action is being held peacefully and a large number of police officers and gendarmes were mobilized to ensure security.

Similar demonstrations are being held in other French cities.

On June 16, the first demonstration by health workers with similar requirements took place in the French capital. They, in particular, demanded that the authorities increase their salaries, conduct additional recruitment of personnel and stop the reduction in the number of beds in hospitals. More than 30 people were detained during the protests, which transformed into riots.

