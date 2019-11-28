Health Workers in Eastern DRC Killed in Armed Attacks - World Health Organization

Armed attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have resulted in the deaths of Ebola response workers, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday, just days after the organization was forced to suspend operations in the African country due to increased violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Armed attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have resulted in the deaths of Ebola response workers, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday, just days after the organization was forced to suspend operations in the African country due to increased violence.

"Attacks by armed groups in Biakato Mines and Mangina in #DRC have resulted in deaths and injuries amongst #Ebola responders. We are heartbroken that our worst fears have been realised. Our focus is caring for the wounded and ensuring staff at other locations are safe," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

WHO has so far not officially confirmed the number of casualties as a result of Thursday's attacks in DR Congo.

"Health workers are #NotATarget," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The latest attack on international health workers in the DR Congo comes just two days after WHO announced the suspension of operations in the African country due to fighting between rebels and government forces.

The DR Congo has become increasingly destabilized after clashes between the country's authorities and the Allied Democratic Forces, a militant group formed in western Uganda to oppose the Ugandan government, and eventually expanded into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent incidents of violence in both Uganda and the DR Congo.