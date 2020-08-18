UrduPoint.com
Health Workers In Peru Plan To Go On 2-Day Nationwide Strike Over Budget Deficiency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Health Workers in Peru Plan to Go on 2-Day Nationwide Strike Over Budget Deficiency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Peruvian Medical Federation (FMP), an association of public health care workers, has informed the government of an upcoming two-day nationwide strike at the end of the month over shortages of funding, equipment and protective gear, media in Peru reported on Tuesday.

As reported by the RPP broadcaster, the FMP announced the strike in a letter sent to the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

Workers demand that the government increase the public health care budget to 5 percent of GDP in 2021 as well as regularly supply personal protection gear and equipment for COVID-19 front line workers.

The strike will reportedly be held from August 26-27, whereas the emergency assistance stations will continue to function as normal.

