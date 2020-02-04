Health Workers Strike in Hong Kong, Demand Closing Borders With Mainland China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Some 4,400 public health workers walked away from their work in Hong Kong on Tuesday, demanding that the city's authorities close all borders with mainland China, media reported, citing state-run Hospital Authority (HA).

The HA, the statutory body managing all public hospitals in Hong Kong, turned to private medical facilities for help during the strike, the RTHK broadcaster continued.

The strike was organized by the newly formed union, the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, the RTHK reported.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in late December in Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left more than 20,000 infected and over 420 people dead.