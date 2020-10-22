Healthcare Accessibility Turns Out Far More Important Than Its Level Amid Pandemic - Putin

The accessibility of the healthcare services proved to be much more important than the level of medical advancement during the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Life has shown that it is not only about the level of medical advancement, ...

it turned out that no less, and perhaps far more important, is the organization and accessibility of the public health system. Values of mutual assistance, service and self-sacrifice, which unite the world, turned out to be very important," Putin said while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club.

Russia has so far registered 1,463,306 COVID-19 cases, 25,242 related deaths and 1,107,988 recoveries.