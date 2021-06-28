Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session scheduled for Wednesday will mainly focus on the country's social agenda and domestic policy, while Ukraine, the Russian-US summit in Geneva, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and other pressing foreign policy issues will also be touched upon, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session scheduled for Wednesday will mainly focus on the country's social agenda and domestic policy, while Ukraine, the Russian-US summit in Geneva, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and other pressing foreign policy issues will also be touched upon, experts told Sputnik.

Citizens can submit their questions for the session, dubbed "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin," either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages or through the show's website and social networks.

TOP PRIORITIES OF DOMESTIC POLICY

With the Russian parliamentary elections approaching, the Kremlin pins great hope on the live Q&A session, considered to be the last major information event before the September vote, Director of the Center for Strategic Communications Dmitry Abzalov told Sputnik.

"It is worth noting that in addition to the general political part, healthcare will be a prime focus. Questions will relate to the situation in the Russian regions: we have a lockdown in [the Republic of] Buryatia, there is a high probability a similar situation may develop in other Russian regions. The conversation will turn to the impact of lockdown on the economy, mandatory vaccination. They will not forget about the restrictions on attending educational events without vaccination," Abzalov said.

The expert also did not exclude that the latest data on the Delta coronavirus variants first detected in India last October, as well as its mutation, the Delta Plus strain, would be presented during the Direct Line.

"Health will become an important guideline, this topic will be fully presented," Abzalov added.

The head of the Expert Institute of Social Studies, Gleb Kuznetsov, also expressed confidence that domestic policy issues would dominate the Q&A session on Wednesday.

"I think that social issues will be touched upon during the Direct Line, as usual, but in the context of the [coronavirus] pandemic: medicine, vaccination, social assistance and support. These will become the dominant topics of the Direct Line. Economic issues will now be touched upon to a lesser extent because people want protection and care from the state, and not an explanation of macroeconomic indicators," Kuznetsov told Sputnik.

While experts believe that statistically more time will be devoted to Russia's domestic policy during the live session, foreign policy will be discussed as well, given the recent developments on the international arena, including Putin's recent meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"I think there may be conversations about the meeting of Putin with Biden, about the hope for some kind of detente, about Russia's adherence to the principles of preserving its own sovereignty, the priority of its own sovereignty over everything - this is a traditional thing," Kuznetsov said.

The fate of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project hit by US sanctions and the situation in eastern Ukraine struggling to end the years-long conflict will be among other issues, the specialist said.

"Of course, during the four hours of the Direct Line, for example, the topic of closed borders can be touched upon, but this is not the most important issue today," Kuznetsov noted.

Abzalov, in turn, said that the main issues concerning geopolitics would relate to the Geneva summit held on June 16.

"People will be interested in its results and consequences. Everything suggests that no harsh statements are planned on the matter. Of the external topics, there most likely will be Ukraine, possibly the EU, the Nord Stream 2, and, with a high probability, a topic related to healthcare in external directions," the political scientist said.

The Center for Strategic Communications' head believes that an important feature of the upcoming session could be the fact that it might not be held in a real studio, where the president usually communicates to Russians from.

"As far as I understand, there are no plans for a classic studio. The main part of the whole event will consist of broadcasting from different places and, apparently, there will be hosts who will separately ask the questions. This will allow to maintain timings, increase the maximum number of questions, and also make the distribution of topics even more smooth," Abzalov said.

Given that the new format will be some kind of hybrid, the expert continued, the number of views will be the most important factor while determining the event's effectiveness. Abzalov went on to say that a complete switch to an online format is almost inevitable in the future, which, in general, can benefit the population. This, in particular, will speed up the pre-moderation of questions and become an incentive to expand the audience and connect new formats, which will have a positive effect on the interactivity of future direct lines.

Director General of the Centre for Political Information Alexey Mukhin, in turn, noted that the quality of questions would be the key criterion for the event under the new format. Despite the rather serious work done by the presidential administration to sort out the questions, they often repeat. Even more frequently people ask about less meaningful everyday things.

"My concern is that people may start asking the president for small favors: to build a playground, to deal with a local official. Do not get me wrong, these issues need to be resolved. And the president solves them. But this is not his job, but the work of subordinate employees. I hope that this tradition of direct lines will not repeat," Mukhin noted.