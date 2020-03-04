Healthcare Most Important Issue for US Democratic Primary Voters - Exit Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Healthcare is the top issue among US Democratic voters in the primaries on Super Tuesday, a CBS news exit poll revealed.

Democratic Primary voters say healthcare is the most important issue (36 percent), followed by climate change (23%), race relations (19 percent) and income inequality (18 percent), the exit polls showed on Tuesday.

A separate exit poll by ABC News shows that 49 percent of Texas voters would like to return to Obama-era policies while 34 percent want more liberal policies and 12 percent want more conservative policies.

By Tuesday night, voters in 14 states will have chosen about one third of the delegates for the Democratic National Convention this summer, which will pick a candidate to challenge President Donald Trump's bid for a second term in office.

A candidate must win 1,991 of "pledged" delegates to win the primary on the first ballot.

Biden so far has been the projected to win North Carolina and Virginia while Sanders has won his home state of Vermont which has only 16 delegates.

California (415 delegates), Texas (228), North Carolina (110), Virginia (99), and Massachusetts (91) are the biggest prizes of the night, making up 70 percent of the delegates at stake on Tuesday.