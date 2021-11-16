Healthy China-US Relations Needed for Effective Response to Global Challenges - Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Healthy and stable relations between China and the United States are needed to maintain a stable international environment and effectively respond to global challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden.

"A healthy and sustainable relationship between China and the United States is essential to advance the development of the two countries and ensure a peaceful and stable international environment, including an effective response to global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic," Xi said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.