Hearing Against Former Vice President of EU Parliament Postponed to December 22 - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A court hearing in a high-profile corruption case against Eva Kaili, the Greek politician and the former vice president of the European Parliament, was postponed to December 22 due to a guards' strike in the prison where the woman is being held, media reported.

A Belgian justice was initially supposed to decide whether Kaili would remain behind bars on Wednesday, December 14, but it turned out that the prison did not have enough staff to take the politician to the courtroom, according to Belgian newspaper L'Echo. As a result, Kaili will remain in custody at least until December 22.

At the same time, three other suspects in the case reportedly appeared in court on Wednesday.

A judge will announce measures of restraint against them later in the day.

Authorities of Belgium, home of the European Parliament, carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels last week as part of the investigation into a corruption case linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In particular, they arrested Kaili and her partner. Searches were conducted at a place of her residence. Belgian law enforcement officers seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash and valuable gifts as part of the investigation. As a result, Kaili was expelled from her political party in Greece, her homeland, and lost her office in the European Parliament. However, she categorically denies her guilt and any involvement in corruption.