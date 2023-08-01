Open Menu

Hearing For Russian National Klyushin Reset For September 7 - Court Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Hearing for Russian National Klyushin Reset For September 7 - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The sentencing of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, has been rescheduled for September 7, the court document revealed on Monday.

"Sentencing hearing reset from 7/31/2023 to 9/7/2023 09:30 AM (13:30 GMT) in Courtroom 19 (In person only) before Judge Patti B. Saris. (Entered: 07/31/2023)," the document said.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia February September From Court

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

48 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

48 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

50 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

50 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

50 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

48 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

48 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

48 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

48 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

1 hour ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World