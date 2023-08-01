Hearing for Russian National Klyushin Reset For September 7 - Court Document

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The sentencing of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, has been rescheduled for September 7, the court document revealed on Monday.

"Sentencing hearing reset from 7/31/2023 to 9/7/2023 09:30 AM (13:30 GMT) in Courtroom 19 (In person only) before Judge Patti B. Saris. (Entered: 07/31/2023)," the document said.