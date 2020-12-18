Hearing on Merits in MH17 Crash Case to Begin on June 7, 2021 - Dutch Court

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The District Court of The Hague said on Friday it would begin hearing on the merits in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on June 7 next year.

"If the investigation by the examining magistrate proceeds as expected, the court will start the hearing on the merits in the MH17 criminal trial on Monday 7 June 2021," the court said in a statement.