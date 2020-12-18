UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing On Merits In MH17 Crash Case To Begin On June 7, 2021 - Dutch Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Hearing on Merits in MH17 Crash Case to Begin on June 7, 2021 - Dutch Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The District Court of The Hague said on Friday it would begin hearing on the merits in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on June 7 next year.

"If the investigation by the examining magistrate proceeds as expected, the court will start the hearing on the merits in the MH17 criminal trial on Monday 7 June 2021," the court said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine The Hague June Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE ‘always stood with each other shou ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

2 hours ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.