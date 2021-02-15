The court hearings on the review of the contract price of Russia's Gazprom for Turkey's Akfel Gaz will be held in Sweden on May 5-7, Gazprom said on Monday

The agreement between Gazprom and private importers of gas from 2016 provides for the possibility of revising the price from 2017, but in the absence of a compromise between the parties, the previously agreed conditions remained in force.

In February 2017, Gazprom Export filed claims in the Stockholm Arbitration Court against Akfel Gaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and two other Turkish companies to revise contract gas prices, the arbitration tribunal ruled in favor of Gazprom.

"On February 20, 2019, Akfel Gaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S filed a complaint with the Svea Court of Appeal in Sweden to overturn the decision of the arbitration tribunal ... Hearings are scheduled for May 5-7, 2021," the company said.