Hearings for Paul Whelan Suspected of Espionage in Russia to Begin on Monday - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Moscow City Court will start hearings in the case of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine suspected of espionage in Russia, on Monday, the defendant's lawyer told Sputnik.

"The preliminary hearings will take place on Monday, March 23," Vladimir Zherebenkov said, noting that it would be a closed-door process since the case had been classified.