UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearings In Gazprom-PGNiG Dispute On Gas Prices For Poland Set For February 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:08 PM

Hearings in Gazprom-PGNiG Dispute on Gas Prices for Poland Set for February 2022

Hearings on the dispute between Russia's Gazprom and Poland's PGNiG over the price of Russian gas supplies to Poland are scheduled for February 2022, according to Gazprom's documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Hearings on the dispute between Russia's Gazprom and Poland's PGNiG over the price of Russian gas supplies to Poland are scheduled for February 2022, according to Gazprom's documents.

"The final decision was also appealed to the Svea Court of Appeal (Stockholm) on May 29, 2020. Hearings are scheduled for February 8-11, 2022," the statement says.

In late March 2020, the Polish company announced that it had won the gas price dispute with Gazprom and was entitled to a return of $1.5 billion. According to PGNiG, the court changed the price formula under the contract, in particular, due to its direct connection with natural gas prices on the European market, and the arbitration decision concerns gas supplies made starting from January 1, 2014.

In late May 2020, Gazprom and Gazprom Export appealed the arbitration decision in the court of the Svea district in Sweden.

At the same time, Gazprom Export in mid-June signed an addendum to the contract with PGNiG, reflecting the arbitration decision to revise prices, noting that this would not prejudice the group's position in court. In the summer, Gazprom Export announced that it had transferred funds but continued to appeal against the court's decision.

In late December 2020, a Swedish court rejected Gazprom's complaint against an interim arbitration award in a dispute over the price of gas supplied to Poland. The complaint by the Russian company concerned a decision confirming the existence of prerequisites giving PGNiG the right to demand a price reduction in a long-term contract.

Related Topics

Russia Company Stockholm Same Price Poland Sweden January February March May December Gas 2020 Market From Billion Court

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt plea in Lahore High ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Yet to Consider Giving Navalny Access ..

3 minutes ago

HCSTSI appreciates HESCO focal person's appointmen ..

3 minutes ago

4G Base Transceiver Station installed at K2 base c ..

3 minutes ago

Special medical board formed for newborn conjoined ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.