Hearings in Gazprom-PGNiG Dispute on Gas Prices for Poland Set for February 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Hearings on the dispute between Russia's Gazprom and Poland's PGNiG over the price of Russian gas supplies to Poland are scheduled for February 2022, according to Gazprom's documents.

"The final decision was also appealed to the Svea Court of Appeal (Stockholm) on May 29, 2020. Hearings are scheduled for February 8-11, 2022," the statement says.

In late March 2020, the Polish company announced that it had won the gas price dispute with Gazprom and was entitled to a return of $1.5 billion. According to PGNiG, the court changed the price formula under the contract, in particular, due to its direct connection with natural gas prices on the European market, and the arbitration decision concerns gas supplies made starting from January 1, 2014.

In late May 2020, Gazprom and Gazprom Export appealed the arbitration decision in the court of the Svea district in Sweden.

At the same time, Gazprom Export in mid-June signed an addendum to the contract with PGNiG, reflecting the arbitration decision to revise prices, noting that this would not prejudice the group's position in court. In the summer, Gazprom Export announced that it had transferred funds but continued to appeal against the court's decision.

In late December 2020, a Swedish court rejected Gazprom's complaint against an interim arbitration award in a dispute over the price of gas supplied to Poland. The complaint by the Russian company concerned a decision confirming the existence of prerequisites giving PGNiG the right to demand a price reduction in a long-term contract.