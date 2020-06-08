Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 in Netherlands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The hearings in the 2014 MH17 crash case will resume on Monday in the Dutch Schiphol Judicial Complex not far from Amsterdam.

Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko are defendants in the case.

The hearings will be held with a limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team, which claim that the plane was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident.