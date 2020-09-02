Hearings in Murder Case of Georgian National in Germany to Begin October 7 - Berlin Court

The Berlin high court said on Wednesday that it will begin the hearings in the murder case of Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, also known as Tornike K., on October 7 to run them until the end of January

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Berlin high court said on Wednesday that it will begin the hearings in the murder case of Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, also known as Tornike K., on October 7 to run them until the end of January.

"The Berlin high court will be reviewing the case against Russian national Vadim K. on suspected killing of Georgian national Tornike K. beginning October 7," the court said in a press release.

The case will be reviewed by a team of five judges through 25 hearings, with the latest one scheduled for January 27, 2021, according to the press release.

Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old national from Georgia of Chechen descent, was shot dead in one of Berlin's parks in August 2019. He had lived in Germany with refugee status since 2016. German prosecutors believe a Russian national was instructed by Moscow to kill Khangoshvili in retaliation for his terrorist activities in Russia.

Russian authorities said Khangoshvili was involved in the bombings of the subway in Moscow, which killed dozens.

German investigators believe the suspect crossed into the European Union with a French visa under a fake surname. He has been in pretrial custody since last August.

Last December, Berlin accused Moscow of insufficient support to the investigation into the Khangoshvili case, something which the Russian Foreign Ministry denied, insisting that the bilateral cooperation on the matter had been ongoing since the immediate aftermath of the incident. The German authorities also declared personae non gratae two diplomats of the Russian embassy in Berlin.