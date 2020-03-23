The campaign against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does not rule out a possibility that the relevant hearings could be postponed amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease, according to the statement obtained by Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The campaign against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does not rule out a possibility that the relevant hearings could be postponed amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease, according to the statement obtained by Sputnik.

The hearings began on February 22 and were suspended until May 18. More than 20 witnesses will speak for the defense, the campaign said.