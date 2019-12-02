UrduPoint.com
Hearings On Naftogaz' Lawsuit To Recover $3Bln From Gazprom To Be Held In Amsterdam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Hearings on Naftogaz' Lawsuit to Recover $3Bln From Gazprom to Be Held in Amsterdam

Hearings on the enforced recovery of $3 billion from Russian energy giant Gazprom on a lawsuit from Ukraine's Naftogaz will be held in Amsterdam on Wednesday, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Hearings on the enforced recovery of $3 billion from Russian energy giant Gazprom on a lawsuit from Ukraine's Naftogaz will be held in Amsterdam on Wednesday, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said Monday.

Vitrenko announced on November 25 that Naftogaz was ready to receive Gazprom's debt under the decisions of the Stockholm arbitration in the amount of about $3 billion in gas. However, he said, Gazprom had not yet agreed to pay the debt in this way.

"Tomorrow I'm heading to Amsterdam, where the day after tomorrow the key court hearings will be held to recover about $3 billion from Gazprom," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

