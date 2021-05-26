UrduPoint.com
Hearings On Navalny Lawsuits Against Prison Scheduled For May 31, June 7 - Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

PETUSHKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A Russian court in the Vladimir Region has scheduled two hearings on June 7, and another on May 31, for charges filed by jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny against the prison housing him, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Judge Ivan Yazev of the Petushki district court will be hearing one suit concerning censorship of newspapers which Navalny gets in prison, and another concerning the prison staff's refusal to allow him books that he purchased.

"I am scheduling a hearing on both cases for June 7 at 11:00 a.m. [8:00 GMT] and 11:30 a.m.," the judge said.

A prison representative in the court rejected Navalny's claims of censorship, insisting that newspapers were being delivered to him in "due condition" and "without mechanical cuts.

"

Judge Galina Nikulova will be hearing a third suit, in which Navalny challenges his designation by the prison authorities as a flight risk. She has scheduled the hearing for May 31.

In January, Navalny was arrested upon his arrival to Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison.

Navalny has been serving his term in a prison in the Vladimir Region. Since April, after the 44-year-old went on hunger strike, he has been at a local hospital for inmates.

