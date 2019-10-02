UrduPoint.com
Hearings On Netanyahu's Alleged Corruption Start On Wednesday - Reports

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:47 PM

Hearings on Netanyahu's Alleged Corruption Start on Wednesday - Reports

Hearings on the three corruption cases brought against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit began on Wednesday morning, Israeli media reported

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Hearings on the three corruption cases brought against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit began on Wednesday morning, Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu has been under investigation for nearly three years in relation to three corruption-related cases code-named 1000, 2000 and 4000.

His defense will first submit appeals regarding Case 4000, which involves Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq and its affiliate, Hebrew news website Walla!, the Makan channel said. Netanyahu is reportedly suspected of offering privileges and bribes to the website's owner in return for favorable media coverage.

The channel added that the lawyers would present their appeals to the court on cases 1000 and 2000 on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Case 1000 alleges that Netanyahu received gifts worth about $270,000 in 2017 from Australian billionaire James Packer and Israeli-American businessman Arnon Milchan.

Case 2000 claims that the prime minister was in contact with the Yedioth Ahronoth news outlet's publisher, Arnon Mozes, with regard to weakening the Israel Hayom newspaper in exchange for getting media coverage that served Netanyahu's interests.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is struggling to form a new government with political rival Benny Gantz after failing to secure a clear victory in the recent election.

