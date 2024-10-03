'Heartbreaking': Biden, Harris tour storm areas as deaths surpass 160

Asheville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday witnessed Hurricane Helene's catastrophic destruction firsthand and Vice President Kamala Harris distributed aid to needy families, as thousands of Federal responders joined all-out efforts to rescue residents and care for millions in the disaster.

Biden flew into the Carolinas and his deputy headed to Georgia after Harris's election rival Donald Trump sought to turn their handling of the disaster -- which has left at least 162 people dead in six states -- into campaign fodder.

Biden arrived in South Carolina and was briefed on the sprawling rescue and recovery effort -- an operation featuring more than 10,000 federal officials, emergency responders and National Guard across the US southeast.

He then flew by helicopter over the flood-hit city of Asheville, North Carolina, where staggering destruction was visible from the air, including collapsed bridges, lakes filled with debris, buildings demolished and roads washed away.

"What I saw was heartbreaking," Biden said on X.

"But back on the ground, we're witnessing neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers and workers standing side-by-side, people leaning on each other.

That's America."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, traveling with the president, described Helene as a storm of "historic strength" that brought calamitous flooding to cities and remote mountain communities.

"We have towns that have disappeared, literally," he said. "This is a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year recovery."

Biden, who has approved major disaster declarations in several states, announced the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to North Carolina to help "speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies" including food, water, and medicine to isolated communities.

While getting briefed in the state, he spoke of Washington's obligation to provide help.

"In a moment like this we put politics aside," he said. "The nation has your back."

But he also warned how climate change is increasing the severity and frequency of extreme weather events.

"Nobody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore, at least I hope they don't," Biden said. "They must be brain-dead if they do."