'Heartbreaking': Dad, Fans Grieve Liam Payne's Death
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The father of One Direction member Liam Payne visited the hotel Friday where his son plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony two days earlier, thanking fans gathered nearby in a shared moment of grief.
As heartfelt tributes and touching eulogies continued to pour in from around the world, Geoff Payne landed in Buenos Aires Friday morning, then visited the morgue where the body of his son, 31, is being kept pending the results of toxicological tests.
Payne then went to the hotel where the tragedy happened, stopping for a silent moment at the makeshift shrine his son's fans had erected on the sidewalk with photos, flowers, letters and candles.
The older Payne read some of the messages, kissed a few photos and mouthed thanks to those gathered for their support. Some broke out in tears.
Payne died from "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging" after falling from the balcony of his room at the Casa Sur hotel in central Buenos Aires Wednesday, an autopsy found.
Investigators said he appeared to have been "going through an episode of substance abuse."
As the outpouring of grief from loved ones and fans continued Friday, fellow British stars Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams expressing their shock.
Sheeran wrote on Instagram that Payne's death was "just such a heartbreaking situation," while Robbie Williams, who like Payne has a history of addiction, expressed "shock, sadness and confusion."
"Liam's trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did," said Williams, who had met Payne and the rest of One Direction on British talent show The X Factor.
Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy said his sudden death had left her "at a complete loss."
"Nothing about the past few days have felt real," she posted on Instagram.
"Liam, my angel, you are everything... I will continue to love you for the rest of my life."
Recent Stories
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
More Stories From World
-
Motorcycling: Australian MotoGP sprint results58 seconds ago
-
Martin extends championship lead with Australian MotoGP sprint win1 minute ago
-
Power plant failure triggers blackout across cash-strapped Cuba1 minute ago
-
Mexican navy says seizes record 8.3 tonnes of drugs in Pacific11 minutes ago
-
Google wins delay in opening Android app store to rivals11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after throwing suspected petrol bombs at Japan ruling party HQ: media31 minutes ago
-
Bella Nipotina wins world's richest turf race, The Everest41 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says two killed in Israel strike north of Beirut1 hour ago
-
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked1 hour ago
-
Power plant failure triggers blackout across cash-strapped Cuba2 hours ago
-
AT UN, Pakistan seeks clarification of 'rule of law' as Israel destroys concept that it applies to a ..2 hours ago
-
Man arrested in Tokyo after throwing suspected petrol bombs at ruling party HQ: media2 hours ago