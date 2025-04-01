'Heartbreaking' Floods Swamp Australia's Cattle Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Whole herds of cattle have drowned in vast inland floods seeping across the Australian outback, officials said Tuesday as the muddy tide drenched an area the size of France.
Swollen rivers burst their banks after unusually heavy downpours last week over outback Queensland, an arid region home to some of the country's largest cattle ranches.
Officials said more than 100,000 livestock -- cattle, sheep, goats and horses -- had been swept away, were missing, or had drowned.
"These are only early indications of the magnitude of this disaster and while these preliminary numbers are shocking, we are expecting them to continue to climb as flood waters recede," said state agriculture minister Tony Perrett.
"It's heartbreaking to consider what western Queenslanders will be going through over the weeks and months as they discover the full extent of losses and damage -- and start the long slog to start again."
Researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.
-- Fodder drop --
Flood waters stretched some 500,000 square kilometres (190,000 square miles) across sparsely populated western Queensland, Perrett said, a landmass roughly equivalent to France.
Industry body AgForce told local media some cattle ranches may have lost almost 100 percent of their herd.
The government Bureau of Meteorology said some towns had recorded as much as 500mm (20 inches) of rain in the space of a week -- their typical yearly total.
Muddy livestock survived by crowding together on the few small hills cresting above the flood waters, photos posted to social media showed.
Queensland's fire department used helicopters to drop bales of fodder near surviving animals cut off from food.
The state's Primary industries department said some 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) of road had been flooded -- a distance greater than the famed Route 66 connecting Chicago to Los Angeles.
Rising waters on Tuesday morning encircled the remote outpost of Thargomindah, which describes itself as Australia's farthest town from the sea.
A makeshift dirt flood levy was dug around the town to protect its 200 residents.
- Cattle country -
"Preparations are well underway, including securing food deliveries, ensuring the airport has enough aircraft fuel and if need be an evacuation point and accommodation," the shire council said.
"Our shire's isolated properties are stocked with food and supplies and doing okay under the circumstances."
Australia's so-called "channel country" is one of the country's biggest cattle fattening grounds.
Most of the time its sweeping plains are dry and inhospitable.
But cattle gorge themselves on the pastures that sprout whenever wet season rains fill the dry creek beds -- or channels -- that snake through the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
More Stories From World
-
'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country3 minutes ago
-
Desperate Rohingya mark Eid in Indonesia limbo3 minutes ago
-
Could Trump serve a third term? Probably not9 hours ago
-
French far-right leader Le Pen slams verdict as 'political decision'9 hours ago
-
SpaceX to launch private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit9 hours ago
-
Aston Martin to sell stake in Formula One team10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 hours ago
-
Myanmar to mark minute of silence as quake toll passes 2,00011 hours ago
-
Slashed US funding threatens millions of children: charity chief11 hours ago
-
S&P 500 falls into correction as tariff fears rattle stock markets11 hours ago
-
Five dead in Spain mining accident11 hours ago