Heat In Iraq Causes Twin Explosion At Arms Warehouse Near Baghdad - Security Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Heat in Iraq Causes Twin Explosion at Arms Warehouse Near Baghdad - Security Services

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Two explosions occurred at Iraq's Al-Saqr military base, located some 10 miles south from Baghdad, due to extreme heat and inaccuracies in storage of weapons, the press service of the Iraqi security services said on Sunday.

"The ammunition depot of the Iraqi Federal police was hit by a blast.

The blast was caused by the high air temperature and improper storage of weapons," the press release read, as quoted by Iraq' INA news agency.

According to the security services, as cited in the report, the military base was hit by two consecutive explosions.

The daytime temperature in Baghdad has been soaring above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) for several days.

More Stories From World

