Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Dutch parliamentarians clashed Wednesday in a heated debate to discuss the attacks on Israeli fans after a football match last week, with some lawmakers pointing fingers and others urging unity.

The Netherlands is still dealing with the political fallout from last week's violence in Amsterdam, when fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were assaulted by men on scooters in several parts of the capital.

Five Maccabi fans were briefly hospitalised after being beaten up following a match with the local Ajax team last Thursday, in what Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof termed an incident of "unadulterated anti-Semitism".

After the match, groups of men on scooters engaged in "hit-and-run" attacks on Maccabi fans in areas of the city.

Police said the attackers were mobilised by calls on social media to target Jewish people.

Far-right MP Geert Wilders, leader of the biggest party in the coalition government, said the perpetrators of the violence against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were "all Muslims" and "for the most part Moroccans".

The anti-Islam Wilders called for the attackers to be prosecuted "for terrorism."

"For the first time since the Second World War there was a hunt on Jews," Wilders said, adding, "I am sick of being criticised when I tell the truth."

But the firebrand MP drew the ire of opposition parties, who accused him of "adding fuel to fire".

- 'Dividing the country' -

While unanimously condemning the violence, left-wing parties have called for dialogue with the Muslim community instead of "dividing the country".

"I share the condemnation of the violence in Amsterdam and yes, there was indeed anti-Semitic violence," left-wing opposition leader Frans Timmermans said.

"You are simply stoking the fires while this country has a need for politicians to unite people and find solutions," Timmermans told Wilders.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema on Tuesday called the attacks a "poisonous cocktail" of anti-Semitism and hooliganism.

Events ahead of the match heightened tensions, including anti-Arab chants by Maccabi fans, who also set fire to a Palestinian flag on the city's central square and vandalising a taxi.

After the match, which passed off peacefully, reports emerged of social media calls to attack Jews, Amsterdam police said.

The violence took place against the backdrop of an increasingly polarised Europe, with heightened tensions following a rise in anti-Semitic, anti-Israeli and Islamophobic attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

A representative of Amsterdam's Muslim community said its members were feeling a lot of pressure as a result of the aftermath of the attacks.

"We are at a point where our connection as Amsterdammers are under strain," Achraf El Johari said.

"We don't dispute that there was indeed talk of Jew hating... but you can't draw a line back to include a whole group," he told the AT5 television station.

The Dutch PM indicated that the government would present concrete steps to tackle anti-Semitism on Friday.

Eight people remained in custody over the violence.