UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heathrow Airport CEO Says Pandemic 'Devastated' Aviation, Welcomes UK Opening Airbridges

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:38 PM

Heathrow Airport CEO Says Pandemic 'Devastated' Aviation, Welcomes UK Opening Airbridges

The aviation has been "devastated" by the coronavirus pandemic and very much welcomes airbridges when countries gradually reopen, Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye told Sky News on the heels of the United Kingdom ending quarantine rules for travelers from dozens of countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The aviation has been "devastated" by the coronavirus pandemic and very much welcomes airbridges when countries gradually reopen, Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye told Sky news on the heels of the United Kingdom ending quarantine rules for travelers from dozens of countries.

Starting Friday, the UK lifts 14-day quarantine requirements for travelers from more than 70 countries and British Overseas Territories.

"The aviation has almost been devastated by the pandemic. The passenger numbers fell by 97 percent in the second quarter of the year," Holland-Kaye said.

The UK opening up to travelers from so many countries is therefore "a really welcome decision," the Heathrow Airport CEO added, noting that the aviation is not only about people going to holiday, it is also about "vital trading routes around the world.

"

Holland-Kaye expressed hope that more low-risk countries will be included in the UK's next review by the end of the month.

He also stressed the need to think how the country is going to "connect with some of our really important trading partners, such as the US." Though the US is considered "high-risk" as a nation, some parts of the country are "low-risk," and "hundreds of millions of people in the United States don't have the disease at all," according to Holland-Kaye.

"The sooner we can get those long haul international markets reopen, the sooner we can start to get the economy back and protect jobs right across the United Kingdom," he stated.

People coming to the UK from the US and Canada are still required to self-isolate.

Related Topics

World Canada United Kingdom United States Market All From Million Jobs Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

7 minutes ago

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

38 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

1 hour ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

1 hour ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

1 hour ago

Residents demanded of Mangal demanded of to shif ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.