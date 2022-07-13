UrduPoint.com

Heathrow Airport Urges Airlines To Stop Selling Tickets For Summer Due To Passenger Influx

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Heathrow Airport Urges Airlines to Stop Selling Tickets for Summer Due to Passenger Influx

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) London's Heathrow airport on Tuesday imposed a capacity cap on the number of passengers who can use the air harbor daily until September 11 and urged airlines to stop selling tickets for summer flights.

"Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable ... We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce a capacity cap with effect from 12 July to 11 September," the airport said in a statement.

The statement specified that a combination of reduced arrivals punctuality and increased passenger numbers resulted in delays and cancellations of flights, as well as loss of baggage.

In June, the airport administration canceled penalties for the airlines that do not use the reserved capacity, but this action did not help relieve the influx of passengers.

"Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 100,000.

The latest forecasts indicate that even despite the amnesty, daily departing seats over the summer will average 104,000 - giving a daily excess of 4,000 seats. On average only about 1,500 of these 4,000 daily seats have currently been sold to passengers, and so we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers," the statement read.

The statement noted that the airport has started recruiting new staff in November and the number of Heathrow employees will reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of July.

British airports and airlines have struggled to operate amid labor shortages following the country's exit from the EU and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a huge number of jobs had to be cut in the face of border closures, which eventually led to significant disruptions in airport operations.

Related Topics

London June July September November Border From Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.