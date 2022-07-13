Heathrow Airport Urges Airlines to Stop Selling Tickets for Summer Due to Passenger Influx

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) London's Heathrow airport on Tuesday imposed a capacity cap on the number of passengers who can use the air harbor daily until September 11 and urged airlines to stop selling tickets for summer flights.

"Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable ... We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce a capacity cap with effect from 12 July to 11 September," the airport said in a statement.

The statement specified that a combination of reduced arrivals punctuality and increased passenger numbers resulted in delays and cancellations of flights, as well as loss of baggage.

In June, the airport administration canceled penalties for the airlines that do not use the reserved capacity, but this action did not help relieve the influx of passengers.

"Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 100,000.

The latest forecasts indicate that even despite the amnesty, daily departing seats over the summer will average 104,000 - giving a daily excess of 4,000 seats. On average only about 1,500 of these 4,000 daily seats have currently been sold to passengers, and so we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers," the statement read.

The statement noted that the airport has started recruiting new staff in November and the number of Heathrow employees will reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of July.

British airports and airlines have struggled to operate amid labor shortages following the country's exit from the EU and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a huge number of jobs had to be cut in the face of border closures, which eventually led to significant disruptions in airport operations.