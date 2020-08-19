The United Kingdom's largest airport, London's Heathrow, said on Wednesday it has prepared facilities to rapidly test passengers for COVID-19 on arrival and urged the government to ease the strict two-week quarantine rule for arrivals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United Kingdom's largest airport, London's Heathrow, said on Wednesday it has prepared facilities to rapidly test passengers for COVID-19 on arrival and urged the government to ease the strict two-week quarantine rule for arrivals.

The airport's CEO, John Holland-Kaye, said that allowing for a more flexible vetting of entrants would facilitate trade with other nations.

"Testing will not only avoid the 'quarantine roulette' that so many passengers faced in Spain and France, it will also open up flights to key trading partners such as the US, Canada and Singapore," Holland-Kaye said in a statement published on the airport's website.

The airport said that up to 13,000 people may be tested daily, but that the facility can be scaled up with demand.

The airport's proposal eyes shortening the quarantine by conducting a COVID-19 test on arrival and another one after several days in quarantine, thereby ensuring the utmost accuracy of any one person's negative results.

Holland-Kaye went on to argue that over 30 nations worldwide have adopted some form of the test-on-arrival approach, which is helping the airline industry bounce back from the pandemic.

A number of UK-based airlines have expressed their grievances over the government's rigid quarantine rules for arrivals from nations with high-infection rates, arguing that unconditional two-week isolation scares off potential travelers to and from the UK.

The shaky reopening of borders has not helped either, as the list of countries requiring a quarantine has been updated several times in accordance with the epidemiological situations abroad, causing inconveniences for travelers and holidaymakers. The government has so far refused to give in to the complaints from the travel industry.