'Heating Hammer': Germany Huffs And Puffs Over Climate Law

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

When Maike Biert was choosing a new heating system for her house in western Germany, she baulked at the huge cost of installing a heat pump, instead opting for a gas boiler

But there may not be such easy options in the future as the government prepares to pass radical climate legislation, which has been championed by environmentalists but which has sparked concerns that homeowners will be forced to shell out huge sums.

The new rules mean heating systems will need to be powered by at least 65 percent renewable energy, effectively banning new oil and gas boilers, as Germany seeks to slash emissions and become climate neutral by 2045.

The plan was watered down after it provoked a furious row in the ruling coalition, and was finally introduced in parliament Thursday.

But the saga was politically damaging, many details remain unclear, and homeowners are anxious.

"In principle, I am in favour of saving energy," Biert, a 46-year-old who lives in Koenigswinter, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told.

"The problem is simply that you cannot and should not overburden people with this."

