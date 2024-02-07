Heatwave Grips Australia's West As Temperature To Near 50 Degrees Celsius
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Summer heat has been building up across Australia, with the country's western part to face severe to extreme heatwave in the remainder of the week, according to local weather services on Wednesday.
"A stubborn ridge of high pressure located to the south of Australia will direct hot and dry air toward the west coast of Western Australia (WA) over the next few days," the weather information provider Weatherzone reported.
Under the weather pattern, a prolonged spell of very warm days and nights is expected over a broad area of WA.
Daytime maximum temperatures in Perth are likely to hit at least 36 degrees Celsius from Wednesday until at least next Tuesday, with Thursday to Friday likely to see maximums around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, across Gascoyne region located in the state's northwest, temperatures are estimated to soar up to 48 degrees Celsius.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a heatwave warning effective from Tuesday through to Friday in WA, alerting locals to maximum temperatures increasing to high thirties to low forties over the southwest by mid-week.
