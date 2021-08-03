UrduPoint.com

Heatwave Hits Central Greece As Temperature Exceeds 46 Degrees Celsius

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The air temperature in central Greece exceeded 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 Fahrenheit) on Monday, while 143 weather stations across the country have recorded temperatures at and above 40 degrees, according to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA).

Greece has been through a major heatwave since July 27. It is expected to last for about ten days.

"The heatwave prevailed across the country on Monday. The network of automatic meteorological stations of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr showed that temperatures reached or exceeded 40 degrees Celsius at 143 stations, 43 degrees Celsius at 22 stations, and the absolute maximum of 46.

3 degrees Celsius in Makrakomi in the Phthiotis region [central Greece]," the statement said.

This became the highest temperature recorded by the NOA's network of 430 automatic weather stations.

The 46.3 mark is also a record temperature for Europe, Greek meteorologist Ioannis Kallianos wrote on Facebook. Greek regions entered the top five in Europe in terms of heat, while the sixth was the Dalaman region in Turkey with 44 degrees Celsius, he noted.

Greece has previously recorded even higher temperatures, however: in July 1977, an unprecedented 48 degrees Celsius was registered in Eleusis and the Tatoi areas near Athens.

