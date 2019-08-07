Heatwave in Tokyo Leaves at Least 39 Dead in 6 Days - Reports

The heat in Tokyo continues to rise, with Wednesday's high reaching 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and above in some areas, killing at least 39 people in the first six days of August, local media reported

According to the NHK channel, police and other officials say that the majority of victims aged 40-90 stayed indoors and developed symptoms of heatstroke, with a working air conditioner present in only one case.

According to the Disaster Management Agency, the heat killed 57 people across Japan during the week of July 29 to August 4, with more than 1,800 hospitalized in Tokyo.

The situation created concerns regarding next year's Tokyo Olympics to be held in July-August. Since 1976, most summer games have been held in the Northern Hemisphere, forcing Tokyo organizers to find ways to keep athletes and thousands of fans and guests cool and hydrated.

Meteorologists say that the rising heat may create unstable atmospheric conditions over wider areas, causing rain clouds in some parts and sudden weather changes, such as thunderstorms and strong winds, in the coming days.

In the meantime, officials recommend that people stay hydrated, use air conditioning, and preferably avoid direct sunlight.