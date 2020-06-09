Heatwave Kills 2 People Over Past Week in Japan, 1,194 Seek Medical Help - Disaster Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) At least two people have died and 1,194 sought medical assistance over the past week in Japan with summer temperatures rising, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Agency said on Tuesday.

The deaths were recorded in the prefectures of Yamagata and Fukushima. Nineteen people in 14 prefectures are in serious condition, according to the agency.

Almost 37 percent of all affected people got heatstroke at home, 21 percent in the street and almost 14 percent in the workplace.

Temperatures in Tokyo rose to 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday. In the event of a further increase, the number of people with thermal shock is expected to increase throughout the country.

Last year, more than 70,000 people were hospitalized with signs of heat stroke in Japan and 126 of them died. This was the second-highest figure following the 2018 historical record when 95,000 people sought medical assistance during the summertime.