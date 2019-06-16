Heatwave Kills 29 People in Northeastern Indian State of Bihar - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A heatwave killed 29 people in three districts of the northeastern state of Bihar, local media reported on Sunday.

At least 25 people died in the district of Aurangabad, three people in the district of Nawada and one more in the district of Gaya, the Times of India newspaper reported.

Some 30 people more have been reportedly hospitalized in the district of Aurangabad.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and asked the districts' authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent further victims.

The temperature in Bihar exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is some 5 degrees above normal. According to the Patna Meteorological Center, the heatwave will continue in a number of districts of Bihar until Tuesday.