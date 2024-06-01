Open Menu

Heatwave Kills 33 People In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 11:09 AM

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

The latest reports say that some officials who were performing elections duties were also among those who died due to heatstroke.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) The severe heatwave across various parts of India killed at least 33 people, the latest media reports said on Saturday .

The people died due to heatstroke.

The local media reported that some officials who were performing election duty were also among them.

The ongoing heatwave particularly impacted the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

In these regions, a minimum of 33 individuals, including officials involved in election duties, succumbed to heat strokes.

Conversely, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted that the heatwave in eastern India will persist for an additional two days.

In the capital city of Delhi, the highest recorded temperature this week reached 52.9 degrees Celsius.

However, the meteorologists predict a drop in temperatures in the coming days for northwest and central India.

