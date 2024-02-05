Heatwave risk hovers over Paris Olympics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Scorching summer heat is hard to imagine now in mid-winter Paris, but in six months' time when the world's athletes arrive for the Olympics, another pounding heatwave would spell trouble for organizers.

A new study presenting "climate simulations to anticipate worst-case heatwaves during the Paris 2024 Olympics" has focused minds after it warned that the French capital faced a not insignificant risk of record-breaking high temperatures.

The research, published in December in the Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science journal, looked at the risk of a two-week heatwave that would surpass the all-time record hot spell seen in Paris in 2003.

"In 20 years, the climate has changed and the idea was to warn policymakers that something even worse than 2003 could happen, that it's possible," lead author Pascal Yiou told AFP.

"In the 20th century, it wasn't possible to go beyond this record, but now we cannot only equal it but surpass it with a probability that is ultimately quite high, in the region of 1/100," he added.

A separate study in the Lancet Planet Health journal last May found that Paris had the highest heat-related death rates of 854 European towns and cities, partly due to its lack of green space and dense population.

The statistics were also heavily skewed by the events of 2003 when 15,000 people died, most of them vulnerable elderly people living on their own, sparking a bout of national soul-searching.