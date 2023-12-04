Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica will axe nearly 5,100 jobs in its home market by 2026, a union said on Monday, as it pushes to slash costs and boost profitability

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica will axe nearly 5,100 jobs in its home market by 2026, a union said on Monday, as it pushes to slash costs and boost profitability.

The staff cuts, which were announced during a meeting between management and unions, will affect all areas of the debt-laden company's business in Spain, the UGT union said in a statement.

It will mainly involve workers born before 1968 -- who are over 55 years old -- and who have been with the company for at least 15 years, it added.

Spain's largest telecoms company employs about 16,500 people in its home country, while its global workforce is over 100,000. It is present in 12 nations including Brazil, Britain and Germany.

Telefonica confirmed the labour "adjustment" but declined to say how many jobs it intended to axe. The move is needed to adapt its business to "the new digital age," it added in a statement.

A number of European telecoms firms, including BT and Vodafone, have announced job cuts this year as they grapple with intense competition in an increasingly low-cost market and adapt to new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Like most of its European peers, Telefonica is struggling with heavy debt levels, partly due to hefty costs related to building a national fibre network and the introduction of high-speed 5G mobile services.

That, coupled with rising interest rates, has given rise to investor concerns over Telefonica's solvency.

- Collapsed share price -

To reduce its debt, the company has sold off assets in recent years, including its towers portfolio in Europe and Latin America to US infrastructure specialist American Tower for 7.

7 billion Euros ($8.4 billion) in 2021.

The company also made a series of voluntary redundancies in Spain in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

The measures have nearly halved Telefonica's debt from 50 billion euros in 2016, when Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete took over as chief executive officer, to 27.5 billion euros currently.

Concerns over Telefonica's debts have contributed to a collapse in its share price from nearly 23 euros in 2007 to now just over four euros. The company posted a net profit of two billion euros last year.

The fall has made it attractive to competitors.

Saudi Arabian group STC bought a 9.9 percent stake in the former state monopoly earlier this year for 2.1 billion euros to become its largest shareholder.

Spain's state fund SEPI said in October that it was considering whether to buy a stake in Telefonica, which provides services to the country's defence industry.

Under a major restructuring announced in 2019, Telefonica has focused on the key markets of Brazil, Britain, Germany and Spain, where it sees greater chances to grow sustainably in the long term.

Telefonica announced last month that it would launch a public tender offer to buy the 28 percent of its German unit, Telefonica Deutschland, for 1.98 billion euros.