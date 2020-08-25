UrduPoint.com
Heavy Artillery Precision Fuses Proved 'Game Changer' In Afghanistan, Iraq Wars - General

Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Low-cost precision fuses giving heavy artillery guns much greater accuracy have played key roles in winning battlefield victories in the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, Army Futures Command Long-Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Director Brigadier General John Rafferty said on Monday.

"[The] low cost precision fuse on 155mm artillery pieces has been a game changer in Iraq and Afghanistan," Rafferty told an online podcast hosted by the Washington Pos.

The on-course correcting fuses to be used on 155mm rounds of artillery ammunition were manufactured by the major defense contractor Northrop Grumman, Rafferty noted.

"What we need is accuracy: to have effects at those extended ranges, we've got to invest in the fuses too," Rafferty said.

US Army engineers were also working on improving the rotating band on the outside of heavy artillery projectiles to reduce wear and deterioration on the artillery tubes and were about half-a-year away from selecting the right material for the bands, Rafferty added.

