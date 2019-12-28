Heavy blast hits Mogadishu, several feared dead: security official

A massive blast, believed to be from a truck bomb, detonated in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu, leaving several casualties, security officials and witnesses said Saturday

"It was a truck bomb and we believe a suicide bomber drove (it) to harm the civilian population. We don't have the exact number yet but there are casualties, both deaths and injuries," said security official Abdulahi Adan.