Heavy Blast Hits Mogadishu, Several Feared Dead: Security Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:52 PM

Heavy blast hits Mogadishu, several feared dead: security official

A massive blast, believed to be from a truck bomb, detonated in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu, leaving several casualties, security officials and witnesses said Saturday

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :A massive blast, believed to be from a truck bomb, detonated in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu, leaving several casualties, security officials and witnesses said Saturday.

"It was a truck bomb and we believe a suicide bomber drove (it) to harm the civilian population. We don't have the exact number yet but there are casualties, both deaths and injuries," said security official Abdulahi Adan.

