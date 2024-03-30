Open Menu

Heavy Clashes, More Deadly Aid Chaos In War-ravaged Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Heavy clashes and explosions shook Gaza, witnesses said on Saturday, as the Red Crescent reported several people killed during the latest chaotic aid distribution in the territory's north, where famine looms.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a new round of talks on a Gaza truce between Israel and the Hamas group, after a binding UN Security Council resolution last Monday demanded an "immediate ceasefire".

A subsequent ruling by the world's top court ordered Israel to ensure aid reaches desperate civilians.

Fighting has not eased -- including around the territory's largest hospital -- and the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 82 more people were killed in the previous 24 hours.

The Hamas press office reported more than 50 Israeli air strikes over the past day, with "civilian houses" targeted across the coastal territory, as well as tank fire in the Gaza City area and southern Gaza.

Israel's military on Saturday said it had struck dozens of targets in central and northern Gaza.

Video released by the Palestinian Civil Defence agency on Friday showed a vehicle splayed open after a strike on a street in Gaza City. Men carried two wrapped bodies to an ambulance, while others recovered items from the exposed interior of the vehicle and put them into a bag.

